Police identify three suspects in ambush Diego Tardelli, Santos | saints

The Civil Police identified three of the suspects of chasing striker Diego Tardelli, from Santos, after being eliminated by Athletico-PR, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, last Tuesday.

The suspects presented themselves this Friday to the 2nd DP of Santos to give statements. The organized supporters of which the fans are a part have informed that they will be excluded from membership.

Diego Tardelli was chased and ambushed by Santos fans after making his debut for the team in a 1-0 loss to Athletico last Tuesday. The attacker was returning from Vila Belmiro to the hotel where he is staying when he had his car surrounded by other vehicles.

– What I want to tell you is a horror scene that I just went through, that I never went through in my life and I would never imagine that one day would pass. I was arriving here near my hotel. I believe that three or four cars were already following me until I stopped at the light, and in that two or three cars closed me off. I had nowhere to run. They started breaking my car, kicking, denting. They said I was going to die. That torture they do when things don’t go well. This made me extremely sad, upset – said Tardelli.

– I believe they were, from what I saw quickly, counting high, around 10 people, fans. Ten vandals. Fans have every right to charge. The phase of the team is really not the best, but that doesn’t justify it. Unfortunately. Going through what I went through, during my 15-year career, it’s very sad to go through that. If you want to go to CT, anywhere to charge, to curse. But attacking, breaking a car, tackling terror… That doesn’t fit in football anymore.

– And it’s no use because there won’t be any punishment. Anything could have happened to me. There was no one on the side. The luck is that I found a policeman on the way to the hotel and they escorted me – completed.

Because of the episode, Diego Tardelli registered a police report. Santos supported the player.

“On the episode that took place during the night with player Tardelli and other members of the cast, with threats, pursuits, ambushes and acts of depredation, Santos FC vehemently repudiates the attitude of vandals disguised as fans and emphasizes that they will give full support to that legal measures be adopted for the recognition and punishment of the aggressors.

The Club does not recognize these people as fans, but as bandits. The fans have the right to protest about the results, as long as in a civilized manner.”

A woman who witnessed the scene, and asked not to be identified, reported to the ge what she witnessed. Check out: