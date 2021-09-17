Pre-sale of the Apple iPhone 13 line breaks record and exceeds 2 million orders in China

The iPhone 13 line has barely arrived, but its consumer success seems to be heading very well. According to a report by The South China Morning Post, Apple has already passed the two million pre-order mark for the new series at its official store in China. This is a record, as the iPhone 12 line reached 1.5 million orders in the same period last year.
The iPhone 13 series was unveiled during an impressive event that revamped generations of the brand’s main lines of electronic devices and their software, including the iPad, the new generation iPad Mini and the Apple Watch Series 7.
According to Counterpoint Research analyst Ethan Qi, Huawei’s difficulty in competing in the smartphone market due to sanctions imposed by the United States may be helping to improve Apple’s performance in China.
There is no smartphone [no mercado] that could be a threat to the iPhone 13 above the 5,000 yuan (~$776) price range… There isn’t a product that is as strong as the old Huawei Mate series.
Among the innovations promised by the Giant of Cupertino for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models, is a significant increase in battery life — of at least 1.5 hours on all devices.
In addition to faster performance with the Apple A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 13 series also features improved cameras, greater storage capacity, new functions and even dual-eSIM support, even though its technical specifications are quite similar to those of the iPhone 12 line. — as we scored in our comparison.
What did you think of the iPhone 13 line? Do you think that this amount of orders does justice to the novelty? Let us know in the comments!