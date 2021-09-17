Pre-sale of the Apple iPhone 13 line breaks record and exceeds 2 million orders in China

The iPhone 13 line has barely arrived, but its consumer success seems to be heading very well. According to a report by The South China Morning Post, Apple has already passed the two million pre-order mark for the new series at its official store in China. This is a record, as the iPhone 12 line reached 1.5 million orders in the same period last year.

The iPhone 13 series was unveiled during an impressive event that revamped generations of the brand’s main lines of electronic devices and their software, including the iPad, the new generation iPad Mini and the Apple Watch Series 7.

According to Counterpoint Research analyst Ethan Qi, Huawei’s difficulty in competing in the smartphone market due to sanctions imposed by the United States may be helping to improve Apple’s performance in China.