Premieres: There’s the new Clint Eastwood in theaters, and ‘Nomadland’ hits streaming – Culture

It’s always good news for a new movie from Clint Eastwood in the square. At 91, he directs and stars Cry Macho – The Path to Redemption, about an old rodeo star who needs to live with a boy.

Another highlight of cinemas is My Name Is Baghdad, by Caru Alves de Souza, about a teenage skater in São Paulo.

Streaming has also been booming, with festivals dedicated to recent Russian cinema, features by German directors and the last 60 years of South Korean films, in addition to the controversy Paradise Trilogy, by Ulrich Seidl, about three women looking for love.

You can also watch, on the Telecine platform, the Nomadland, the big winner of the Oscar 2021, who made Chloe Zhao the second director to carry the statuette in her category.

PREVIEWS

Spider

Director Andrés Wood. In the 1970s, three nationalists who form a love triangle fight to overthrow the president Salvador Allende and end up committing a crime that separates them. Decades later, one of them is arrested, still motivated by the cause, and threatens the lives of the other two. Saturday, at 4:10 pm, at Petra Belas Artes.

The Owner of the Barato

Director Jean-Paul Salomé. Isabelle Huppert is a translator who works for the police and ends up becoming a drug dealer. Saturday, at 2 pm, at Reserva Cultural, and at 2:10 pm, at Petra Belas Artes.

premieres

Cry Macho: The Path to Redemption

Dir. Clint Eastwood. The director is a former rodeo star and horse breeder in charge of bringing his former employer’s son from Mexico to the United States.

My Name is Baghdad

Director Caru Alves de Souza. Winner of the 14Plus Generation section on Berlin Festival, tells of Baghdad (Grace Orsato), a skateboarder who finds her gang when she meets other girls like her.

Los Lobos

Director Samuel Kishi Leopo. Winner of the KPlus Generation section’s Grand Prize at the Berlin Festival, he tells of two children who spend the day inside their apartment dreaming of Disney after crossing the border from Mexico to the United States.

Son-Mother

Dir. Mahnaz Mohammadi. A single mother, Leila struggles to support her two children in Iran. She receives a marriage proposal, but the man demands that she send her boy away.

Chain reaction

Director Márcio Garcia. William (Bruno Gissoni) discovers an embezzlement in the company he works for and ends up involved in a criminal scheme because of Lara (Monique Alfradique), his ex-girlfriend from high school.

Kill or die

Dir. Joe Carnahan. Former special forces agent Roy (Frank Grillo) is forced to relive the day of his death over and over again. The cast also features Naomi Watts and Mel Gibson.

a cloud in her room

Dir. Zheng Lu Xinyuan. Returning home for Chinese New Year, young Muzi has to deal with her parents, now separated, and feels out of place between the past and the present. Winner of the Tiger Award in Rotterdam. At Supo Mungam Plus.

Knives and Skin

Director Jennifer Reeder. A city plunges into fear after the disappearance of a teenager in this mix of drama, psychological suspense and musical. At MUBI.