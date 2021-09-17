President detonates CBF after an offside goal in Serie B

Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, president of Cruzeiro, detonated the CBF after the goal was disallowed in the match against Operário today, a game valid for the 24th round of the B series of the Brazilian Championship. On his Twitter profile, the Minas Gerais team’s leader classified the incident as absurd.

“Absurd what happened today. Is that really CBF that you want to prevent us from climbing? ABSURD. Lance is inconclusive, the least that had to be done was to keep the field result,” he said on social networks.

The game is marked, however, by the great confusion on the field, before the referee Rodrigo Dalonso decide to set aside a goal of the starring team, scored by Marcelo Moreno in the last minute. The consultation with the VAR took a long time, opening the way for a lot of bickering and generating expulsions — including coach from Cruzeiro, Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

This was Cruzeiro’s 12th draw in Serie B. The starred team is the one that tied the most so far in the competition. The team is now in 12th place, with 30 points — four less than the Operative, in ninth place.

Raposa’s next appointment is scheduled for Sunday (19), against Vasco, in São Januário. Operário receives Ponte Preta only on Wednesday (22), at 9:30 pm, at the Germano Kruger stadium.

Confusion at 51 in the second half

During the second half the biggest confusion was made. Cruzeiro scored a goal in the 51st minute, with Marcelo Moreno, after assisting midfielder Marco Antônio. However, the referee canceled the move more than ten minutes later with the help of the VAR. What caused a huge confusion on the pitch of Arena do Jacaré.

There was an excited complaint from members of the technical committee of both teams, with expulsions and the need for the entry of the military police to escort the referee off the pitch. The second half lasted over an hour.