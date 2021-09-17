President of Flamengo does not rule out hiring Daniel Alves

Outside of São Paulo’s plans, Daniel Alves is highly rated at Flamengo. The Gávea club awaits the termination of the right-back with Tricolor, the president Rodolfo Landim did not rule out his interest in signing him.

– I had the opportunity to meet him in 2019. He has a very nice professional profile. He is a winner. No team in the world would not be interested in an athlete like Daniel Alves – said the president of Flamengo in an interview with TV Record, this Wednesday.

+ Tite will reveal the call-up on the 24th: see who can be on the squad’s list in the next matches for the qualifiers

Since the announcement of the end of Daniel Alves’ spell at São Paulo, the player’s name has been taken to the direction of Flamengo, which awaits the outcome while evaluating the possibilities. The deadline for registering players in the Brazilian Championship is until September 24th, which could accelerate the definition of the future of Dani, who has been called up by the Brazilian team.

Brazilian National Team delegate in 2019, Rodolfo Landim met the athlete in 2019 and is all praise for the player with passages in Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. According to the president, Flamengo even negotiated its contract in 2019, but the “budget” prevented the agreement.

– Flamengo tried, but we have a budget. We have our limitations. And the advanced stage (of the budget) with our signings, it was not possible to evolve. – Rodolfo Landim told Fox Sports in August 2019.