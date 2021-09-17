Prevent Senior: Understand Charges Against Company Involving Chloroquine Research | São Paulo

In August, Covid’s CPI received a dossier with a series of allegations of irregularities, prepared by physicians and former Prevent physicians. According to the dossier, the spread of chloroquine and other medications was the result of an agreement between the Bolsonaro government and Prevent that spawned the study.

The Commission would hear testimony this Thursday from the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Batista Júnior, but he said he will not attend.

Doctors claim chloroquine study was manipulated; see the reports

What is known about the case:

What were doctors instructed to do?

Doctors claim that they were coerced by Prevent to systematically prescribe early treatment medications and that there is strict monitoring of the number of kits prescribed.

Among the non-conventional treatments mentioned are ozone therapy, flutamide and inhaled heparin. The complaint is accompanied by Whatsapp messages from company directors.

They were also instructed to work with Covid and without masks.

How many people died during the study?

Nine of them died during the research, according to a spreadsheet obtained by GloboNews, but the authors only mentioned two deaths.

Of the nine patients who died, six were in the group that took hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. Two were in the group that did not take the medications. there is a patient whose table does not inform whether or not the medication was ingested.

How many people participated in the survey?

The first development of the agreement between Prevent and the federal government, according to the complaint, was the survey carried out by 636 patients to test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine against Covid-19, carried out between March and April of last year. The result would have been manipulated so that they were favorable to the use of chloroquine against the disease.

Of the 636 participants, only 266 had an electrocardiogram, which is recommended for patients treated with chloroquine, due to the risk of heart problems. One of the people who died, an 83-year-old man, took chloroquine and developed cardiac arrhythmia, which is one of the possible side effects of the medication.

Did the patients know they were participating in the study?

No, in a message published in groups of messaging apps, the director of Prevent, Fernando Oikawa, speaks for the first time about the study and guides subordinates not to notify patients and family members about the medication.

“We will start the HYDROXYCHLOROCHINE + AZITHROMYCINE protocol. Please DO NOT INFORM THE PATIENT or FAMILY (sic) about the medication or about the program”, said a message from the Prevent director.

The complaint states that Prevent carried out a series of experimental treatments on its patients, often without their consent. The text says that patients were used as “human guinea pigs” to test Covid medications.

Did the study receive approval from any agency?

Studies such as Prevent Senior had to go through Conep (National Research Ethics Commission) . The study was even submitted to Conep and approved, but the agency suspended the research as it found that the investigation began to be carried out before the legal approval.

Were all patients on Covid-19?

Only 93 patients (14.7% of the total) underwent a test to find out if they were on Covid or not. There were 62 positive cases, less than 10% of the total number of participants.

Have there been changes in the record of patient deaths?

Yes, the CID was changed. GloboNews managed to prove two cases in which Covid was omitted from the patients’ death certificates.

Is the case being investigated?

Yes, by the Public Ministry of São Paulo and the CPI of Covid. Prevent Senior has been investigated since March by the MPSP, which opened a civil inquiry after a GloboNews report showed 12 reports from members of the plan who were receiving the covid kit. Some of them didn’t even have a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19.

The MP also investigates the use of medications without proven efficacy, such as flutamide, etanercept, inhaled heparin and ozone therapy. DHPP (Department of Homicide and Personal Protection of the Civil Police of São Paulo) and ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) also opened investigations.

Did the president release the survey?

Yes, the survey was released and praised by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), as an example of the successful use of hydroxychloroquine. The research, too, was developed from an agreement between the plan and the federal government.

Bolsonaro posted study results and did not mention the deaths of patients who took the drug.

Did the Ministry of Health know?

According to Senator Humberto Costa (PT), there was an agreement between the hospital’s management and the federal government, against the guidelines that had been issued by the Ministry of Health, during the period of Minister Mandetta. And it was agreed with the parallel cabinet that was the link between Prevent Senior and the federal government.