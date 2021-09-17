Prince Harry turns 37, is on the cover of Time and is among the 100 most influential people in the world

And he is accompanied by Meghan Markle!

Prince Harry got a special birthday present this year: on September 15 the Duke of Sussex turned 37 and had his name included in the magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2021 chosen by the magazine Team. He and Meghan Markle were inducted into this year’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list, with a short profile written by chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen: “In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run towards the fight”.

Harry is wearing a green shirt and pants and Meghan Markle is wearing a white jumpsuit with her hair wavy over her shoulder. That’s how the two print the cover of the magazine Team with the ranking of the one hundred most influential personalities in the world.

In a photo inside the magazine, Harry appears elegant in an olive green suit with an open-collared shirt, while Meghan is in a monochrome khaki green look and high-waisted pants. Her hair is tied up in its characteristic bun: low bun, unstructured and with loose strands.

The Archewell Foundation, founded by the two in 2020, has partnered with a number of nonprofit organizations that help nurture communities around the world, including in the wake of natural disasters. The new photos released by Time were taken at their home, on Montecito Beach, in Santa Barbara, California.

Read more news about the British Royal Family:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are joined by six other covers worldwide: gymnast Simone Biles, actor Kate Winslet, singer-songwriter Billie Eillish, director general of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang and writer Cathy Park Hong.