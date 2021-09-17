Pro-Life Group Says Google Bans All Ads

How did you feel about this article?Google has banned ads from American pro-life group Live Action, says group founder| Photo: BigStockUS pro-life group Live Action said on Tuesday that Google banned "all" the group's ads, and accused the tech company of allying itself "directly with pro-abortion extremist political ideology.""They are no longer hiding their inclination," said Lila Rose, founder and president of Live Action, in a statement. "Google's censorship clearly reveals that the company is in the abortion industry's pocket."Live Action said in a press release that Google has banned the promotion of "all" the organization's ads, including the "Baby Olivia" ad and one for the abortion pill reversal hotline, a phone number that offers aid for those who have taken the first dose of an abortive medication and have repented, which is managed by a team of medical professionals, according to the pro-life group."By restricting scientific information related to abortion pill reversal and other life-saving options, while accepting paid ads promoting life-ending abortion, Google has chosen to act in a scandalously dishonest and blatant double standard ", Rose said in a statement. "The consequence is devastating - more women and girls will receive abortion ads through Google platforms, without also having life-affirming options."Rose said Google "dishonestly" cited "dubious allegations" as the reason for banning promotion of the abortion pill reversal ad. She even added, in a tweet, that Live Action's abortion pill reversal ads had been previously approved by Google and had been running for more than four months, "at a cost of more than $170,000 and driving hundreds of mothers to the line. reversal of the abortion pill".Rose described the alleged ban as a "dramatic and unprecedented decision".Google has not responded, at the time of publication, to requests for comment from news site The Daily Caller News Foundation.\u00a9 2021 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. Original in english.