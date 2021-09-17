Pro-Life Group Says Google Bans All Ads

How did you feel about this article?

US pro-life group Live Action said on Tuesday that Google banned “all” the group’s ads, and accused the tech company of allying itself “directly with pro-abortion extremist political ideology.”

“They are no longer hiding their inclination,” said Lila Rose, founder and president of Live Action, in a statement. “Google’s censorship clearly reveals that the company is in the abortion industry’s pocket.”

Live Action said in a press release that Google has banned the promotion of “all” the organization’s ads, including the “Baby Olivia” ad and one for the abortion pill reversal hotline, a phone number that offers aid for those who have taken the first dose of an abortive medication and have repented, which is managed by a team of medical professionals, according to the pro-life group.

“By restricting scientific information related to abortion pill reversal and other life-saving options, while accepting paid ads promoting life-ending abortion, Google has chosen to act in a scandalously dishonest and blatant double standard “, Rose said in a statement. “The consequence is devastating – more women and girls will receive abortion ads through Google platforms, without also having life-affirming options.”

Rose said Google “dishonestly” cited “dubious allegations” as the reason for banning promotion of the abortion pill reversal ad. She even added, in a tweet, that Live Action’s abortion pill reversal ads had been previously approved by Google and had been running for more than four months, “at a cost of more than $170,000 and driving hundreds of mothers to the line. reversal of the abortion pill”.

Rose described the alleged ban as a “dramatic and unprecedented decision”.

Google has not responded, at the time of publication, to requests for comment from news site The Daily Caller News Foundation.

© 2021 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. Original in english.