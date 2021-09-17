Procon-SP asks BC to limit PIX to R$500 to avoid scams – Prisma

Representatives of Procon-SP met this Wednesday (15) with representatives of the Central Bank (BC) to discuss the growing number of frauds and crimes through the PIX, the instant payment method in effect since November.

The proposal of the consumer protection agency is that the BC limit movements with the tool to R$ 500 until there are sufficient security mechanisms.

From January to August of this year, 2,500 complaints related to Pix were registered in Procon-SP. From July to August alone, there were 1,000.

The biggest problems were:

• refunds/refunds

• SAC no answer/solution

• unrecognized purchase/withdrawal

• product or service not contracted

• false sale

According to the Consumer Protection Code, it is the supplier’s duty to bear any losses arising from the service provided.

“We will hold the banks responsible for the losses that consumers suffer from these scams,” warns Capez.

Reversal of values

Another proposal by Procon-SP was the possibility of reversing amounts in transactions carried out for new bank accounts.

“We want for at least 30 days, when opening new accounts, to allow the reversal and blocking of the movement until it is confirmed that it is a reputable customer and not an orange”, says the director of Procon-SP.

instant payment

Implemented in November last year, the instant payment system created by the Central Bank has been widely used by the population, but it has also been used to apply scams through whatsapp, lightning kidnappings, problems with QR Codes, among others.

Read more: What is Pix and what is it for? See 40 questions and answers

Precautions for using the PIX

Procon recommends that the consumer takes some precautions before taking the PIX

1) Extra care for requests via whatsapp

2) It is recommended to confirm (by phone or in person) before making the payment

3) Avoid clicking on links sent by emails or SMS

4) To make transactions via Pix you must use the application or the bank’s official website

5) Keep the mobile device always locked with password or biometrics

6) Close banking applications as soon as you finish using