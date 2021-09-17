Purchase of 5% of Gol by American Airlines indicates interest by Americans in the Brazilian airline industry – 09/16/2021 – Market

The purchase of a share of Gol by American Airlines announced on Wednesday (15) seals the interest of three of the largest American airlines in the Brazilian civil aviation market, which is going through a boiling moment after facing the most acute phase. of the pandemic.

American Airlines got a 5.2% stake in Gol, after paying US$ 200 million (R$ 1.05 billion). Delta Airlines already owns a 20% stake in Latam, while United Airlines owns 8% of Azul’s preferred shares.

“But the purchases of shares by Delta in Latam and by and by United in Azul took place before the pandemic”, recalls André Castellini, a partner at consulting firm Bain & Company. The most expressive deal so far, the purchase of a fifth of Latam by Delta, was announced in September 2019, for US$ 1.9 billion (R$ 7.9 billion at the time).

“It is surprising to have a business of this size outside American’s domestic market, at a time when the pandemic is not yet under control,” says Castellini. “It shows the confidence of the American company in Gol and in the resumption of the Brazilian market”.

Compared to July 2019, before the pandemic, Brazilian airlines transported in July this year 70% of total passengers on domestic flights. On international flights, demand was 16%, informs Bain – which also reflects the air restrictions imposed on Brazil, including by the United States.

In the opinion of Felipe Souza, chief economist at Lafis Consultoria, the deal between Gol and American Airlines reinforces the integration movement of the Latin American market with that of North America.

“At a time when the consolidation of airlines to face the effects of the Covid-19 crisis is being discussed, the increase in the presence of American companies in Brazil may indicate a new design for the sector”, says Souza, noting that, since 2019, Brazilian law allows foreign civil aviation companies to retain control of Brazilian airlines.

Souza emphasizes that American companies are ahead of Brazilian companies when it comes to recovering the impacts of Covid-19. “In the second quarter of this year, American Airlines had a liquidity of $21.3 billion. Meanwhile, Gol estimated liquidity of R$5.2 billion for the end of the year”, he says.

Gol and American Airlines already had a codeshare program, but now it becomes exclusive for the next three years.

“Our long-distance network perfectly matches Gol’s strong home network in Brazil,” he told sheet American Airlines commercial director for Brazil, Alexandre Cavalcanti. “American has long been the leading US carrier to South America and our partnership with Gol solidifies that leadership position.”

Asked about the destination of the resources, Gol informed the sheet that the R$1.05 billion will be used to ensure the company’s resumption of growth, “which includes sustaining working capital in a more robust operation”, and “accelerating the transformation of the fleet to the 737 MAX”. With that, says the airline, there will be a return of international flights to Florida.

In the opinion of the Lafis specialist, it is easier to see a contribution from a foreign, American company over a Brazilian one, than a possible merger between two local airlines. Azul, for example, has already expressed its desire to take Latam Brasil, which is facing a judicial reorganization process, with its parent company.

The move would generate a concentration of almost 70% of the national civil aviation market, which would tend to be rejected by Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense). On the last 10th, the president of Latam Airlines, Roberto Alvo, said that “Blue wants to defend itself, but we are not going to sell any of the group’s units.”