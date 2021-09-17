Queiroga cut teenagers because they lack vaccines, says Mandetta – 09/16/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta recorded a video to comment on the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to change the rules of the immunization campaign against Covid-19.

On Thursday (16), the government started to recommend that adolescents without comorbidities not be vaccinated. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, attributed the retreat to doubts about the safety of immunizing these young people and criticized states that have already started to immunize those under 18 years of age.

“We were surprised today with the interruption of the vaccine for children and adolescents by the Minister of Health, who alleges severe adverse effects”, says Mandetta in a video released on social networks (see below).

“This adverse effect is very rare. The risk of you having this effect is infinitely lower when it comes to the vaccine versus the disease itself”, continues the former minister.

“Brazil lost the chance of having vaccines, now we are lacking vaccines and that is why it interrupts children and adolescents to give the elderly and the general population what is correct. It just cannot cause this type of information that is not available. scientific support, since vaccines are the best way to protect our children and teenagers,” continues Mandetta.

In a note released on Thursday night (16), Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) said it is investigating the death of a teenager after the application of the vaccine against Covid-19 by Pfizer, but that it maintains an indication of the immunizing agent.

“At the moment, there is no definite causal relationship between this case and the administration of the vaccine”, says Anvisa.

According to the agency, the data received “are preliminary and need further research to confirm or rule out the causal relationship with the vaccine.” Anvisa approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine for children and adolescents between 12 and 15 years old in June this year.

In the video, Mandetta also claims that he was taken by surprise by the Bolsonaro government’s decision. “These vaccines are made based on recommendations not only from the laboratory, but from the World Health Organization and all specialty societies. Here in Brazil, Anvisa is responsible for taking care of the adverse effects. All societies reported that they were not heard. by the minister and Anvisa gave the note keeping the recommendation of the vaccine as well as the societies”, he says.

Second article of sheet, Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) and Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries) were taken by surprise with the decision. The councils of secretaries also did not recommend suspending the vaccination of these groups, as requested by Queiroga.