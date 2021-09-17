Queiroga steps back and announces maintenance of AstraZeneca interval at 12 weeks

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced this Thursday, 16, the indentation of the Folder in relation to interval between the first and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, against covid-19. After reducing the application interval between doses of the immunizing agent from 12 to 8 weeks, the minister informed that, due to the lack of the vaccine, the Ministry decided to keep the longer interval, in 12 weeks.

“We had already spoken in eight weeks, because more doses of AstraZeneca were expected,” he said. According to the minister, there are not enough doses to shorten the interval because states and municipalities would be applying AstraZeneca “inadvertently”. This is a recurring complaint by Queiroga, who once again stated that the country has an excess of vaccines. “When I say there is an excess, it’s because they are applying it to those who shouldn’t,” he provoked.

Queiroga justified that reducing the interval of AstraZeneca’s vaccine was a measure to deal with the fight against the delta variant in the country. Despite stating that the variant is a concern, the minister assessed that the strain did not impact the country as it did in other places, such as the United States.