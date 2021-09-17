Queiroga suspended teen vaccinations after talking to Bolsonaro

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, declared in the president’s traditional weekly live that he made a detailed review of the data on the vaccination of adolescents after conversations with Bolsonaro. In the broadcast, the head of the Executive said that these conversations with Queiroga are not an imposition, but a “feeling” of him about “what he sees and reads”.

Bolsonaro declared: “My conversation with Queiroga is not an imposition, I bring him my feelings, what I read, what I see, what comes to my knowledge”.

See the moment:

Marcelo Queiroga confirms that he changed guidance on vaccination in adolescents after talking to Jair Bolsonaro. President said he did not impose decision. "I take to him my feeling, what I read, what I see, what comes to my knowledge".

Earlier, Queiroga called a press conference in which he stressed that young people without chronic diseases who received the first dose should not complete the immunization with the second application.

At the time, in addition to claiming that there is a record of about 1,500 adverse events to the vaccine in adolescents and attributing the suspension of the campaign to what he called “disorganization” of states and municipalities, Queiroga stated that there are cases in which vaccines such as AstraZeneca , Coronavac and Janssen were applied to this audience.

At this moment, Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for the age group between 12 and 17 years old in Brazil. The Janssen laboratory has received authorization to conduct studies with children under 18 years of age and is carrying out the research.

According to the minister, the determination is a security measure. “Those without comorbidities, regardless of the vaccine they took, do not take another one, as a matter of caution. Those with comorbidities can complete the vaccination schedule”, he declared.

Other positions

The decision did not please the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems). The bodies released an official note, this Thursday (16/9), in which they react harshly to the Ministry of Health’s position to suspend vaccination in adolescents without comorbidities.

Anvisa said it is investigating whether the death of a 16-year-old teenager days after the application of the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 is related to immunization. However, the agency stated that, to date, “there is no evidence to support or demand changes in the approved conditions for the vaccine.”

The investigated death is of a 16-year-old teenager from São Bernardo do Campo, in ABC Paulista, which occurred on September 2, eight days after the young woman took the vaccine. There is still no evidence to link the death to the vaccine or to rule out the link.