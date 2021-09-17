Rachel Sheherazade asks Jean Wyllys R$ 44,000 for moral damages | Fabia Oliveira



Rachel Sheherazade files millionaire lawsuit against SBT and suffers first defeat – Internet Reproduction

Rachel Sheherazade files millionaire lawsuit against SBT and suffers first defeatInternet Playback

Published 17/09/2021 05:00

After exchanging barbs on Twitter, Rachel Sheherazade goes to court to remove a publication by Jean Wyllys and even asks for compensation from the politician. The former federal deputy must still be mentioned in the action, as he currently resides abroad. The process was filed last Tuesday, and is being processed in one of the Courts of the Special Civil Court of the District of Barueri, in São Paulo.

The former SBT contractor accuses Wyllys of having insinuated, through her Twitter account, which has more than 1 million followers, that she would be racist and this, according to the journalist, damages her honor and image. In the complaint, the journalist’s defense states that “the content published by the defendant (Wyllys), by stating that the plaintiff (Sheherazade) is racist and hypocritical, imputes the practice of extremely serious and unfounded acts, capable of affecting honor and image In addition, the content clearly does not have an informative character, as it lacks a source or previous investigation, and does not deserve to be included in the free expression of thought”.

In addition to demanding compensation in the amount of R$ 44,000 for moral damages, the presenter also wants Twitter to remove Wyllys’ post. “In addition to the above considerations, it is also important to note that the words uttered by the defendant about the alleged practice of racism and hypocrisy directly affect the credibility of the work performed by the author, since she is a journalist, added to the impact on the population of such a serious accusation delivered by a public figure,” says Sheherazade’s lawyer.

The fight between the parties started on Twitter, on August 30th. The journalist was the one who started the clash by criticizing the former deputy for the episode involving his spitting on Jair Bolsonaro, when he was still a deputy, during the vote on the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff. “The genesis of pocketnarism. The radical and irrational left rivaled an inexpressive little deputy, who had inhabited the underworld of the third echelon for decades. It provided a stage for crazy people to dance. And he danced, lay down, rolled over and got elected. this child is yours,” wrote the journalist.

Jean Wyllys countered with his opinion that resulted in the lawsuit in question: “Rachel Sheherazade is a hypocritical racist who wants to rewrite the past, attributing to others the monster that the right gave birth to. When I reacted to the indignity of the apology for torture (a crime she also committed on TV) spitting on a fascist, he was already raised by people like her”.