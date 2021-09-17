Radeon PRO W6800X Duo surpasses RTX A6000, NVIDIA’s best solution in this segment

The video card is the first dual GPU RDNA 2

The new video card AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo, Apple Mac Pro exclusive and counts on two Big Navi 21 GPUs, if left better than NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX A6000 in benchmarks many different. AMD’s dual GPU manages to be 14% faster than NVIDIA’s best solution, the RTX A6000.

The graphics card is the only dual GPU in the RDNA 2 family and was announced last month costing $5000 at the Apple Store. The card is shipped with an Apple expansion module (MPX) and is only compatible with Mac Pro 2019. Graphics card settings are:

Each W6800X GPU has 60 Compute Units and 3840 stream processors

Offers 64GB GDDR6, with 32GB per GPU, each with 512GB/s of bandwidth

Up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth with two 256-bit interfaces

Up to 30.2 TFLOPs in single precision or 60.4 TFLOPs in half precision

400W TDP

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port and four DisplayPort

Support for up to eight 4K monitors, four 5k monitors or six Pro Display XDRs

Onboard Infinity Fabric Link connection connects the two W6800X GPUs at 84 GB/s in each direction; the external connection Infinity Fabric Link allows two W6800X modules to connect four GPUs

This is the high-end graphics card from AMD Radeon Pro series and the only dual GPU. In benchmark tests, more specifically on the Octane Benchmark, Radeon PRO W6800X Duo finished the test in 14 seconds with a score of 717. NVIDIA’s fastest video card in this segment, the RTX A6000, achieves 16 seconds and 628 points, while the best gaming card from NVIDIA (RTX 3090) does a little better (15.2/662), according to WCCFtech.



The new dual GPU is better than previous AMD solutions, with the PRO Vega II Duo being the best even before the launch of the PRO W6800X Duo. You can find the video card with the module for R$ 62,500.00 at the Apple store . Already the RTX A6000 comes to cost close to R$ 30,000.00 around here. It’s worth mentioning that Radeon PRO W6800X Duo is the only dual GPU in this comparison to NVIDIA and still needs Apple’s module to work.

