Razer announces new Huntsman V2 optical keyboard and promises near zero latency

New version brings faster switches, has a polling rate of 8,000 Hz and comes in Full-size or Tenkeyless formats

This Thursday (16), the Razer announced new versions of Huntsman V2 keyboards. Unlike the Huntsman V2 Analog models released earlier this year, this update brings optical switches for even faster response and accurate to your commands.

According to Razer, the combination of this optical technology with a 8,000 Hz polling rate makes the new Huntsman V2 have a input latency of almost zero.

Also according to the manufacturer, the keyboard is able to recognize the keystroke approximately eight times faster than the first models in the Razer Huntsman line (in just 0.2 milliseconds).

With these changes, the brand promises a product that will look more responsive during gaming sessions. However, It is important to note that the computer’s latency and response speed also depend on a number of factors, such as GPU workload, monitor refresh rate, and so on.



Options for all tastes

The new Huntsman V2 with optical switches will come in 2 formats: Full-size and Tenkeyless. In the full standard, it has as its main differential a multifunctional digital selector (Dial) which can be used to adjust various parameters and settings, including volume and lighting intensity.

already the Tenkeyless configuration sacrifices the number keys and dedicated media commands (including the multi-function dial), but it may be the best option for those who need more space and comfort during matches.

There are two optical switch configurations available: Clicky (with tactile actuation) or Linear, which offer a smooth response to the touch. To improve the listening experience and reduce the volume of noise, the Razer added a special foam to the bottom of the keyboards.



Still talking about the keys, the keycaps use Doubleshot PBT type fabrication, which offers better lighting in conjunction with the Integrated RGB and it doesn’t run the risk of fading with time.

Other details include a padded wrist support, USB-C connection and local memory with 5 different usage profiles. Using Razer software it is also possible to synchronize your configuration library with the cloud.

Launch and price of the new Razer Huntsman V2

At New Razer Huntsman V2 Keyboards with Optical Switches Start Today (16) in the United States. Check below the prices of each of the models, according to format and switch:

Razer Huntsman V2 – Full-size Clicky: US$189.99 (approximately R$1,000)

Razer Huntsman V2 – Full-size Linear: US$199.99 (approximately R$1,050)

Razer Huntsman V2 – Tenkeyless Clicky: US$ 149.99 (approximately R$ 785)

Razer Huntsman V2 – Tenkeyless Linear: US$ 159.99 (approximately R$ 840)

Razer has not yet disclosed when the product will be in Brazil or what the prices will be at local stores.

