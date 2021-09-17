Razer launches ‘finger gloves’ for gamers

Razer this week announced another option in its product line with the “gamer lifestyle” theme. This time we have finger gloves to play on the smartphone. These are the Razer Gaming Finger Sleeves, which cost US$9.99 (R$52.55) a pair.

The maker says its “gamer” finger gloves are helpful in helping keep the phone from slipping, and claims they improve the touch sensitivity and responsiveness of the phone because they’re made with a highly conductive silver fiber.

Buying two pairs can cover the main fingers of the gameSource: Razer

Gloves come in pairs, and Razer makes sure you won’t get hot in your fingers. They are 0.8 mm thick and are made to let air through, and their fabric absorbs sweat to “keep your fingers dry and cool in total comfort, allowing you to play at peak performance for hours.” After all these hours playing and sweating gloves, you can wash them by hand normally.

The material of manufacture is elastic, so the Razer Gaming Finger Sleeves are made in a one-size-fits-all fit that fits your fingers. After you pay $9.99 for them – that’s not counting import fees, as they’ve only been announced for the US so far.

As we’re talking about a brand known to PC gamers, we couldn’t leave the finger glove specs here as well:

Material:

35% silver fiber fabric

60% Nylon

5% Spandex

Size:

21 x 4.5 cm | 0.8 mm thick