Recife is the 2nd most expensive city in the country; see prices by neighborhood

Recife, in the last month of August, became the second capital of the country with the most expensive square meter for residential rent, according to data from FipeZap. Based on data from 25 cities monitored by the FipeZap Residential Lease Index, the average rent price ended the month of August at R$30.78/m² in the country. Comparing the calculation in the 11 monitored capitals, São Paulo remained unchanged as the capital with the highest rental price (R$39.19/m²), followed by Recife (R$33.78/m²).

In 12 months, the capital of Pernambuco is the city with the greatest variation in the price of residential rent, accumulating an increase of 9.72%. In the year, it follows in second place (+6.70%), only behind Curitiba (+8.39%), in Paraná.

Until August 2021, the FipeZap Residential Lease Index accumulated a 1.27% increase in the year, a result that maintains the behavior of the rental price of residential properties below the inflation accumulated by the IPCA/IBGE (+5.67%) and by the IGP-M/FGV (+16.75%).

Taking into account only the last month of August, the Index ended nationally with a high of 0.37%, after registering an increase of 0.13% in the immediately previous month. Comparatively, the monthly variation of the index was lower than the monthly increases registered by the IPCA/IBGE (+0.87%) and by the IGP-M/FGV (+0.66%), resulting in a real fall in the price of residential rent.

Individually, however, the variation in the FipeZap Residential Lease Index reflected the increases registered in some capitals, with the highlights being Fortaleza (+2.10%) and Recife (+1.81%).