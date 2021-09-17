Rede D’Or buys 90.3% of Hospital Novo Atibaia for R$296 million

(Content State) – A Rede D’Or announced the signing of a purchase contract for at least 90.3% of Hospital Novo Atibaia, operator AMHA Saúde and HNA Empreendimentos e Participações. The firm value of the companies is R$296.307 million, less net debt.

According to the company’s relevant fact, Novo Atibaia is a highly complex general hospital, a reference in the city of Atibaia (SP) and other cities in the Bragantina region (Bragança Paulista, Itatiba and Mairiporã, among others), with 150 beds and capacity for immediate expansion of another 16 beds, totaling 166 beds. The establishment’s revenue forecast for 2022 is R$ 283 million, with a projected Ebitda of R$ 49 million, with part of the incorporated synergies.

AMHA is a regional operator, with approximately 22 thousand lives in its portfolio. The HNA is the company that owns the properties in which the hospital carries out its activities.

The transaction is subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and authorization for transfer of control by the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS).

