RedeTV says “astonished” with speech by strikers after agreement – 16/09/2021

In a note sent to this column, RedeTV said it was “astonished” at the statements by the Radio Broadcasters union that the station has not paid the mandatory readjustments and that it does not comply with the Collective Labor Convention.

According to the broadcaster, the union is lying about these two complaints.

“Once again it causes astonishment that soon after the agreement to establish a peace clause before the court, the Union pronounces itself with the press distorting the reality of the facts, disrespecting the primordial intention of the suggestion made by the TRT-SP”, says the RedeTV in note.

“Contrary to what the union claims, there are no mandatory readjustments or non-compliance with a collective agreement, since a collective agreement has not been signed between the employers’ and broadcasters’ union in recent years,” says the broadcaster.

RedeTV employees such as broadcasters went on strike at the station at the end of last month. The action even hindered the progress of the house’s programs.

They maintain the strike status but returned to work after an agreement in the Regional Labor Court yesterday.

Other side

The Radio Broadcasters Union has not yet commented on the broadcaster’s statements. If you do, you will have your position included in this text.

Ricardo Feltrin at the Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Ooops website