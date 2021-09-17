Release of microcredit by Caixa Tem for 100 million people

Caixa Econômica Federal will use the Caixa Tem application, initially created as a facilitating mechanism for the payment of emergency aid to release microcredit for 100 million individuals. The loans will have values ​​between R$200, R$300, R$1 thousand and up to R$3,000.

The new modality that will reach 100 million people will have a very low interest rate, reaching 1.09% per month, by way of comparison, this is the same rate charged in the FGTS birthday withdrawal modality.

Launching of microcredit

The official launch of the new microcredit should take place this September and should count on the presence of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro. However, even with the launch scheduled for this month, the release of the credit will only occur after the payment of the last installment of the emergency aid, which should take place next month.

Microcredit will be limited to R$3,000 per CPF, where funds for the new credit modality were initially set by Caixa at R$10 billion, however, if the credit modality is well accepted as expected, there is a margin to increase the amount to R$ 20 billion, through funding in the bank’s own profit.

box has

The Caixa Tem application brought Caixa Econômica access to thousands of user profiles that the institution did not have access to before, these profiles were used to prepare microcredit.

Initially, Caixa Tem was developed to help transfer emergency aid amounts to workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, today the application has been included in a series of programs and will now contact the credit option, which is the credit line with the largest concession margin in the country.