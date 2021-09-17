Released for you? See how to use your WhatsApp on up to 4 devices – 16/09/2021

WhatsApp has finally released the feature that allows the use of the messaging service on multiple devices at the same time. The new feature, which has been announced for some time, is coming for both Android and iOS. With it, you can use your account on up to four devices, without the need to keep your cell phone connected to the internet.

Until July this year, only a few people who had the beta (test) version of the application installed on their cell phone were able to access the new feature. Now, more people (even with the regular app installed) are starting to notice a new item called “Multiple Devices” within the WhatsApp settings.

It’s just important to point out that the novelty is still being tested — and the company makes this very clear in its notices.

FINALLY WHATSAPP TA IMPLEMENTING A FUNCTION THAT THE TELEGRAM HAS SINCE THE BEGINNINGS!!!! This function is to be able to use the same number on multiple devices at the same time. — Aliel (@ArielFN) August 4, 2021

How does the novelty work?

WhatsApp screen on Android with alert about the change Image: Tilt

According to WhatsApp, you can choose to participate in the multi-device beta version to get early access to the new feature. The company statement explains:

You can use WhatsApp on up to four additional devices at once, but you can only connect one mobile phone to your WhatsApp account;

You’ll still need to use a mobile phone to confirm your phone number on WhatsApp and connect new devices;

Your additional devices will be disconnected if you do not use WhatsApp on your mobile for more than 14 days.

WhatsApp also advises that the following features are not supported in this multi-device beta:

View real-time location on additional devices;

Fix conversations on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for computer;

Join groups and view/reset group invitations on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for desktop — you will need to use your mobile phone to perform these actions;

Send messages or make calls using your connected device to contacts who use very old versions of WhatsApp;

Make calls using the Desktop Portal or WhatsApp to connected devices that do not participate in the multi-device beta;

Other WhatsApp accounts on your Portal will only work if they are participating in the multi-device beta version;

Change your company name or tags in WhatsApp Business using WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp for PC.

I want to test! What should I do?

The first guideline of the app is that, for a better experience, you update to the latest version of WhatsApp on your device. After entering the multi-device beta, you will need to reconnect your additional devices.

on android

To enter:

Open WhatsApp and tap More options;

Tap Connected Devices;

Tap Multiple Devices (Beta);

Tap “Join beta”.

Ready! Now just explore the proposed changes.

To get out:

Open WhatsApp and tap More options;

Tap Connected Devices;

Tap Multiple Devices (Beta);

Tap “Exit beta”.

on the iPhone

To enter:

Open WhatsApp Settings;

Tap Connected Devices;

Tap Multiple Devices (Beta);

Tap “Join beta”.

To get out:

Open WhatsApp Settings;

Tap Connected Devices;

Tap Multiple Devices (Beta);

Tap “Exit beta”.

It’s safe? How it works?

Until today, WhatsApp did not allow use on more than one device at the same time because the exchange of messages takes place privately within the cell phone of those who use it. To access WhatsApp Web, the app created a “private” network between the PC and the user’s main cell phone.

Other messengers like Telegram or Facebook Messenger are able to sync conversations across multiple devices because they are “in the cloud”, running on the servers of the company that developed them, and not encrypted like WhatsApp.

The solution found by WhatsApp was, basically, to create clones of your main cell phone. Until now, the company identified the recipient and sender of a message by a cryptographic key—that is, a sequence of scrambled codes—assigned to each person’s cell phone.

But now, when you register your WhatsApp account for a new device, that phone will get its own cryptographic key associated with your account in the app. So, if you have four devices running the application at the same time, each one will have four keys, and they will all receive the same information at the same time.

Still in this example, when a person sends you a message, this message will be copied and fired again four times until it reaches all devices registered in your account. To start using WhatsApp on a new phone, you’ll still have to scan the QR code (just like it works today on WhatsApp Web) and enter a password or biometrics (fingerprint or facial recognition).

*With text by Lucas Carvalho