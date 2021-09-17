Renato Gaúcho intensifies preparation for a new game against Grêmio, this time for Brasileirão – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES / FLAMEGO

Flamengo has already beaten Grêmio in two opportunities this season: 4-0 in the South and 2-0 in Rio de Janeiro, with an aggregate of 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Now, Renato Gaúcho is looking for his third triumph over Felipão’s team, this time for the Brazilian Championship, and the coach will intensify his preparations for this match.

The cast performs at 8:30 am (Brasilia time) this Friday (17), at the Urubu’s Nest Training Center, but the activity will start around 9:30 am (Eastern time). Portaluppi will still be without Filipe Luís and Arrascaeta, injured. Bruno Henrique is still in doubt, as he has already intensified the transition phase and participated in part of the training session with the group, on Thursday (16). However, the attacker will hardly be related to this clash.

Kenedy is another one who is tipped to be related to the confrontation with Grêmio, as he is in the final stages of physical reconditioning. However, it will depend on the activities of this Friday (17) and Saturday (18). Although he performed well at Rubro-Negro, David Luiz should not go to this duel, but next Wednesday (22), against Barcelona de Guayaquil, by Libertadores, the defender should at least be on the bench.

Diego Ribas is another confirmed absence for the game, because, although he has been diagnosed with calf edema – which is not an injury -, the midfielder has not even trained on the field, nor with the squad. On the other hand, the coach will have Diego Alves, Maurício Isla and Willian Arão, who did not participate in the last victory over Grêmio, on Wednesday (15), for the Copa do Brasil.

The new confrontation with the Tricolor Gaúcho takes place at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time) on Sunday (19). The match is valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship and will be played at Maracanã. This game will not have an audience, as the STJD overturned Fla’s injunction that allowed the presence of fans in the stadium. Mais Querido is currently third in the table, with 34 points, and Grêmio is in the relegation zone, in 18th position, with 19.