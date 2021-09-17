Renato Gaúcho quotes Andreas Pereira’s intelligence and says: “Above average” – Flamengo

PHOTO: REPRODUCTION / FLATV

Flamengo continues the 2021 season in search of titles and is getting close to the goal. This Wednesday (15), the club beat Grêmio by a score of 2-0 (6-0 in aggregate) and advanced to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Coach Renato Gaúcho used the mixed team and one of the novelties was Andreas Pereira, starting as a starter. The athlete, who came from the Premier League, played together with Thiago Maia and formed the team’s defensive midfield duo in the duel. At the press conference, Portaluppi highlighted the position of the 18th shirt within the team.

— He’s versatile, I talked to him before arriving at Flamengo. Andreas was tested in various positions in Europe, but he told me that he prefers to act as a second defensive midfielder, which is where I have been using him. I don’t like to improvise a player, unless the player in position isn’t doing the job. He is in the position he likes, knows how to defend and knows how to attack, above average. Without a doubt, a great signing – said Renato Gaúcho.

The player was used in the position of second defensive midfielder, where he likes to act, and made a midfield that moved a lot together with Thiago Maia. Andreas Pereira played the 90 minutes and tried to give the team dynamics. It is worth mentioning that this was the athlete’s first encounter with the rubro-negra fans, at Maracanã.

Andreas Pereira continues in search of a starting position in the team and is available to Renato Gaúcho for the game against Grêmio. Flamengo turns the key and focuses on the match of the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. Rubro-Negro is in third place in the table, with 34 points, while Tricolor occupies the 18th place and has 19.