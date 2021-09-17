Renewal impasse takes Balieiro from Santos’ game against Ceará

The impasse for the renewal of the contract took Vinicius Balieiro out of another game for Santos. He was not related to the game against Ceará this Saturday, at 9 pm (GMT), for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

The defensive midfielder was out against Athletico (in Paraná), Flamengo, Cuiabá and Bahia, but he started against Athletico (in Vila) by necessity, since coach Fábio Carille did not have five defenders (Luiz Felipe, Robson, Danilo Boza, Kaiky and Emiliano Velázquez). He was improvised in defense.

With Boza and Velázquez on hand against Ceará, Balieiro was out again. The athlete is faced with the difficulty of extending the agreement valid until April 30, 2022.

Such as Sports Gazette published last Thursday, Peixe considers the proposal for permanence to be good, but the midfielder’s fatigue was not thrilled with the conditions. There has been no recent advance.

Vinicius Balieiro is managed by his father, Lourenço, from the company Jolocafi Sport. He expects a greater financial valuation and wants to include the first professional contract of Vinicius’ brother Thiago, under-20 defender, in the negotiation. Your training bond ends on November 30, 2022.

Balieiro wants to stay and was even asked by coach Fábio Carille about the situation. The idea of ​​the athlete and the club is to renew soon. As of October 30, he could sign a pre-contract with any club to go free in May next year.

