Results of Quina contest 5659 today, Thursday (16/09/21)

O result of Quina contest 5659 of today, Thursday (16), will be released from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). The player who matches the drawn tens can win the accumulated prize in BRL 5.7 million.

Quina 5659 Results

See today’s Quina result numbers: 20-30-39-45-73.

Quina Awards

The Cashier pays a prize for bets matching five, four, three or two tens of the result of Quina contest 5659. If more than one player marks all the numbers, the main amount will be divided equally among the winners.

If there is no winner in any prize range, the values ​​accumulate for the next contest, in the respective ranges.

To receive the Quina award, the lucky ones must go to a Caixa branch and present their RG and CPF, in addition to the winning ticket. According to Lotteries Caixa, prizes of up to R$1,903.98, winners can also withdraw from accredited lottery houses.

Online betting prizes can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. The deadline to receive the amounts is up to 90 calendar days counted from the drawing of the result of Quina 5659 today.

After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES (Finance for Higher Education Students).

Next draw – Starting at 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) this Friday, September 17, the Quina Concurs0 5660 draw will be held.

Quina 5658: no one gets the result right and the prize goes to R$ 5.7 million