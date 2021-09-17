Resuming services – Opinion

With the vaccination and the gradual resumption of in-person activities, such as in restaurants, hotels and air travel, the service sector has already accumulated in the 12 months to July a production 2.9% higher than in the previous period. Greater source of jobs, although largely informal, services could have advanced more quickly, with great benefit to the Brazilian economy, if the central power had joined the immunization work earlier. Dismissing the first offers of vaccines, the Executive continued to treat the health of Brazilians with the negligence shown since the beginning of the pandemic. Despite the obstacles, the production of services grew 1.1% in July and increased 5.8% in four months. The seven-month volume was 10.7% higher than a year earlier. In July, the sector reached a level 3.9% higher than that of the pre-pandemic in February 2020. The numbers are from the monthly survey by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The recovery has been, however, very uneven across the various segments of the sector. In July, only two of the five major service groups had positive results. The wide range of services provided to families had a monthly growth of 3.8% and surpassed by 76.3% the volume produced a year earlier. The other group was that of professional, administrative and complementary services, with expansion of 0.6% in the month and 14.1% compared to the performance of July 2020. The two segments were the most affected in the worst period of the pandemic, in the last year.

Even after the initial shock, the covid-19 outbreak continued to seriously affect these two segments. The persistence of the problem is clearly visible when considering the 12-month balance sheet. During this period, the volume of services provided to families was 12.4% lower than in the 12 months ended a year earlier. Losses in the work of restaurants, bars and hotels, including, of course, the reduction in tourism, are represented in these numbers. In the case of professional, administrative and complementary services, losses were smaller, but the performance in 12 months was negative, with a decrease of 1.9%.

Also heavily affected by sanitary constraints and the tourism crisis, air transport continues to have an incomplete recovery. In July, aviation activity was 95.8% higher than a year earlier, even with a monthly decline of 7.8%. In the year, it surpassed by 28.6% the performance from January to July 2021. But the accumulated in 12 months was 7.3% lower than the previous period.

In the case of services provided to families, covid-19 affected both sides of the market, hurting demand and weakening supply. “Some establishments have closed and others have reopened, but they still do not operate with full capacity”, commented the analyst Rodrigo Lobo, from IBGE. On the demand side, he added, the advance is hampered by the stagnation of the mass of income and unemployment.

The sector’s recovery, despite these limitations, can be explained mainly by the performance of the non-presential service segments, since the first major impact of the pandemic. This group includes information technology services, financial activities, postal services, warehousing and various works in the transport area.

The group formed by transport, auxiliary transport services and mail produced from January to July 15.7% more than a year earlier and accumulated expansion of 5.8% in 12 months. Within this set, waterway transport grew 10.7% in the 12 months up to July. In the same period, the group warehousing, auxiliary transport services and mail presented production 9.5% higher than in the previous 12 months. The same comparison showed a positive result of 4.5% for land transport.

Despite the recovery, the volume of services in July was 7.7% below the record achieved in November 2014, although it has been the highest since March 2016. A stronger recovery will depend on the control of the pandemic and the increase in family income, hampered by unemployment and inflation.