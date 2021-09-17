RetroArch emulator comes free to Steam

The RetroArch emulator aggregator interface came free to Steam. It brings together a wide range of classic device emulators, between computers and consoles. It took a year of beta testing to make using RetroArch easier than the existing version, straight for Windows computers.

The version of the emulator available on Steam is very similar to the one on the official website. The main difference is how users will download the cores that allow RetroArch to emulate different systems. Instead of using the Core Downloader in the aggregator itself, players need to download as they do with DLC from any game on the platform.

For now, ten cores are available. Together, they allow users to emulate systems such as the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo, Game Boy, Atari 2600, Neo Geo, Sega Saturn, the original PlayStation and Nintendo 64.

Others will be added in the future, but you can already install the desired system manually. The player just has to go directly to the RetroArch website and copy the files to the RetroArch folder in steamapps, from there to common, RetroArch and, finally, cores.

The Steam Deck will begin shipping in December. Image: Valve/Disclosure

The emulator is expected to be a boon for the platform’s portable console, Valve’s Steam Deck. RetroArch can run natively on the device via Steam OS. Even on Linux, it is possible to make the aggregator run on Steam Deck.

Valve’s handheld console is on pre-sale, with delivery scheduled for December this year. There are three versions, one with 64GB with a travel case, another with 256GB with fast storage and an exclusive Steam community profile set, and finally the 512GB, which adds an anti-glare screen and exclusive virtual keyboard theme.

