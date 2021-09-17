Rico Melquiades has starred in shacks; remember

Rico Melquiades starred, alongside Solange Gomes, in the first fight of “A Fazenda 2021”. But it’s not new that the 29-year-old digital influencer has a reputation as a “barraqueiro”.
In “On Vacation with Ex: Celebs 2”, he starred in several disagreements and created enmities with fellow program members.
fight for ex-boyfriend
In the third episode of season 7 of “On Vacation with Ex Brazil”, Matheus Pasquarelli kissed Rico Melquiades’ ex-boyfriend, Luis Mattos, and the two fell out in the house.
The argument started at the pool after Matheus told that the two kissed on a date. Rico was annoyed with the way the news was given and tore the durag (a type of bandanna) from the model, in addition to throwing the item in the water. The two faced each other and were separated by their colleagues.
new thread
Once again jealous of Luis Mattos, Rico threw drinks and food at his ex-boyfriend and Fael.
party without drinks
Having been excited many times, in one of the confusions, the production of the make-out reality decided to take the drinks out of the party to avoid further attacks from Rico.
fight for sex in the bedroom
In another episode of the MTV show, the influencer entered one of the rooms while couples Pedro Ortega and Camila and Flávia Gabê and Caique Gama were having sex.
He started an argument with Camila and ended up telling Ortega that he would come into the room whenever he wanted. Out of control, Pedro Ortega threw a glass at Rico and went after him.
A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show
Borel
Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).
Victor Pecoraro
Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .
little mussun
Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.
Liziane Gutierrez
Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.
Tati Breaks Shack
Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.
arcrebian
Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.
Mileide Mihaile
Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.
Dayane Mello
Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.
Valentina Francavilla
Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT).
Medrado
Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”.
Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda”
Marina Ferrari
Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram.
MC GUI
The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.
James Piquilo
The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery.
Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed
A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show
A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show
A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão
A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show