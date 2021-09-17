Rico Melquiades has starred in shacks; remember

Rico Melquiades starred, alongside Solange Gomes, in the first fight of “A Fazenda 2021”. But it’s not new that the 29-year-old digital influencer has a reputation as a “barraqueiro”.

In “On Vacation with Ex: Celebs 2”, he starred in several disagreements and created enmities with fellow program members.

fight for ex-boyfriend

In the third episode of season 7 of “On Vacation with Ex Brazil”, Matheus Pasquarelli kissed Rico Melquiades’ ex-boyfriend, Luis Mattos, and the two fell out in the house.

The argument started at the pool after Matheus told that the two kissed on a date. Rico was annoyed with the way the news was given and tore the durag (a type of bandanna) from the model, in addition to throwing the item in the water. The two faced each other and were separated by their colleagues.

new thread

Once again jealous of Luis Mattos, Rico threw drinks and food at his ex-boyfriend and Fael.

party without drinks

Having been excited many times, in one of the confusions, the production of the make-out reality decided to take the drinks out of the party to avoid further attacks from Rico.

fight for sex in the bedroom

In another episode of the MTV show, the influencer entered one of the rooms while couples Pedro Ortega and Camila and Flávia Gabê and Caique Gama were having sex.

He started an argument with Camila and ended up telling Ortega that he would come into the room whenever he wanted. Out of control, Pedro Ortega threw a glass at Rico and went after him.

