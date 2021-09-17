Rio City Hall releases the public with 50% of the stadium’s capacity for games in the city

The City Hall of Rio de Janeiro published, this Friday, in the Official Gazette, a decree authorizing the presence of fans in stadiums in the city from next Tuesday (21). The allowed capacity will be up to 50% of the capacity of the places that will receive the events. Thus, Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense and Vasco may have audiences in their games.

– It is authorized to carry out sports competitions with the presence of the public in stadiums and gymnasiums, with a complete vaccination schedule for all those present, respecting the capacity of 50% of the environment’s capacity – says an excerpt from the publication.

The 37th Epidemiological Bulletin showed a 47% reduction in hospitalizations for Covid-19 and a drop in the number of deaths in the city. With the advance of vaccination, restrictions are being relaxed in events for 500 people in open spaces and competitions in stadiums and gyms. pic.twitter.com/EJrGmu7Ihb — City Hall of Rio (@Prefeitura_Rio) September 17, 2021

It is understood by “complete vaccine schedule”, as the decree says, elderly people over 60 years old who have already taken the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, after 14 days of application, and people between 15 and 59 years old, according to the vaccination schedule (first dose, second dose or single dose), and also after two weeks since you were vaccinated.

Also on Friday, the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, praised the operation of the Flamengo in the match against Grêmio, at Maracanã, which had the presence of more than 6,000 fans.

– I had personal guarantees from President Landim (President of Flamengo) that this would be treated as a top priority and with a lot of organization by Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, that’s what we saw. Total respect and dialogue with the Health Department, the permanent search to meet all the requirements, which are not simple – said the mayor.

– They make the game much more expensive for the club, when it requires a test, they have to put in more people, all the determinations of the Health Department make the event more expensive and we didn’t have any gesture from Flamengo to try to circumvent a rule to try to save , on the contrary. This shows that we can move forward in this, play other games – completed Paes.

Flamengo fans returned to Maracanã after a year and a half (Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo)

Next, Eduardo Paes, a declared vascaíno, joked about the Vasco’s attempt to have an audience in São Januário, on Sunday, in the duel against Cruzeiro. According to Daniel Soranz, Rio’s Health Secretary, the game is authorized to take place with fans.

– The most important should happen on Sunday, God willing, the Health Department will release the game of the most important of all, Vascão. I’m doing my public lobby – joked Eduardo.