Rio de Janeiro moves to host the Club World Cup in 2021

With Japan’s withdrawal from hosting the Club World Cup in 2021, FIFA is evaluating the alternatives for holding the event scheduled to take place in December. According to Pedro Paulo (DEM), Rio de Janeiro’s Secretary of Finance and Planning, the city is studying the possibility of applying to be the new venue for the tournament. South Africa is also interested in the possibility of hosting the World Cup.

– We believe that the return of the public with the protocols being followed, as the health secretary himself Daniel Soranz followed, with responsibility, it is possible to return in an orderly manner. I have no doubts that the strategy established by Mayor Eduardo Paes and the City Hall is a responsible return not only for Maracanã, but also for Engenhão as well. And Rio de Janeiro (stays) open to bring new sporting events to the city. We are starting discussions so that the final of the Club World Cup can be held in Rio, as Tokyo gave up. We are moving together with Flamengo (administrator of Maracanã), CBF, and also with FIFA so that the city can compete to host the final – said the politician to “Bandnews”.

Rio de Janeiro hosted the Club World Cup in 2000, and Corinthians beat Vasco in the decision at Maracanã. Since then, the tournament organized by FIFA has been held eight times in Japan (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016), four times in the UAE (2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018), twice in the Morocco (2013 and 2014), and twice in Qatar, in the 2019 and 2020 editions.

This Wednesday, Maracanã once again hosted a game with the public after 533 days. The operation of the match between Flamengo and Grêmio, with 6,446 fans present, was praised by authorities and fans. For the stadium administration, which mobilized 1,700 employees, the balance was also positive.

– We have total condition, (we have) Maracanã, Engenhão. There are several games besides the final. The city will place itself, yes, as a candidate to host this final. We have experience in hosting big events, World Cup, Olympics. The city of Rio is absolutely ready to host these games. With Flamengo being one of the teams heading for this final, I have no doubts that it would be a joy for Brazil and Rio de Janeiro – said deputy Pedro Paulo (DEM).