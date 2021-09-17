Rio de Janeiro starts talks to host the 2021 Club World Cup

Secretary of Finance and Planning stated that the city is fully capable of hosting the event after Tokyo withdraws.

Pedro Paulo, secretary of Finance and Planning of Rio de Janeiro, said this Thursday (16) that Rio de Janeiro is opening talks to host the 2021 Club World Cup, after the withdrawal from Tokyo, the initial headquarters, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We believe that the return of the public with the protocols being followed, as the health secretary himself Daniel Soranz followed with responsibility, it is possible to return in an orderly manner. I have no doubt that the strategy established by Mayor Eduardo Paes and the City Hall , it is a responsible return not only from Maracanã, but from Engenhão as well. And Rio de Janeiro (remains) open to bring new sporting events to the city,” explained the secretary in an interview with BandNews.

“We are initiating discussions so that the final of the Club World Cup can be held in Rio, as Tokyo gave up. We are moving together with Flamengo (administrator of Maracanã), CBF, and also with FIFA so that the city can compete to host the final.”

“We have full condition, we have Maracanã, Engenhão. There are several games besides the final. The city will place itself, yes, as a candidate to host this final. We have experience in hosting big events, World Cup, Olympics. The city of Rio is absolutely ready to host these games. With Flamengo being one of the teams heading for this final, I have no doubts that it would be a joy for Brazil and for Rio”, completed Pedro Paulo.

This Wednesday (15), Rio de Janeiro once again hosted a match with ticket sales: just over six thousand people attended at Maracanã to watch Flamengo’s 2-0 victory over Grêmio, in the Copa do Brasil.