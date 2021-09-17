Riot Announces New Client to Unify Games

Fans of Riot Games games will soon be able to access them in one place. The company has just announced the creation of a new Client (a server request system) to unify their games. The global launch is scheduled to take place on October 4th.

Here comes the new Riot Client: a single client for all Riot PC games, with each game having its own unique page. Its rollout will begin on September 20th, with a global rollout scheduled for October 4th. Learn more at: https://t.co/WHNvaktcmS pic.twitter.com/LkBI38XyXk — Riot Games Brasil (@RiotGamesBrasil) September 16, 2021

The current Client individually separates access to each Riot game (such as League of Legends and Valorant). With the change, a new integrated interface will allow the player to move from one game to another more easily. The installation and update processes will also be faster.

The unification will also “clean up” the PC desktop, eliminating the individual icons for each game. But, those who prefer can keep these shortcuts separate.

Each title will continue to have its unique page. They’ll also get animated backgrounds and dynamic action calls. Riot also plans an area to announce news and events.

“We wanted to develop a client that would give you the best experience possible, and one that would be able to open up your favorite PC game quickly and give you the opportunity to explore everything Riot has at its disposal.” explained the company in its statement.

The new Client will start to be implemented next Monday (20). After a few weeks of stability testing, the new interface will be released globally on October 4th.

For any questions, the company has released a support page to answer the most frequently asked questions.

