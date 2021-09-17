Riot will launch new client that will unify its games

THE Riot announced this Thursday (16) that it will release a new customer coming soon. The idea is to put all the company’s games in one place, making the organization better and easier access for users who play more than one company’s title.

We wanted to develop a client that would give you the best experience possible, and that would be able to open your favorite PC game quickly and give you the opportunity to explore everything Riot has at its disposal.

However, the games will still have their individual pages, but they will be accessible from a new interface that unifies them all. This means that players can access both LoL and Valorant, for example, by starting the same program, but they will still have pages with exclusive content and animated backgrounds.

In fact, all Riot titles are already using this multiplayer client, but on an individual basis and without a way to access their collection of Riot games. Now we’re adding a new user interface, simplified functionality, and we’ll have even more new after release!

When will Riot’s new client be implemented

Riot’s new client will begin rollout on September 20th, but will not arrive globally until October 4th, if the tests go well. Riot did not reveal which will be the first regions to receive the new version from its customer.