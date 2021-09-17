Roma thrashes CSKA Sofia in the Conference League and maintains 100% success with José Mourinho | turn on conference

With titles in the Champions League (with Porto and Inter Milan) and the Europa League (with Manchester United) under his belt, coach José Mourinho started the fight on the right foot for a much more modest goal: the Portuguese coach’s Roma thrashed the CSKA Sofia 5-1 on Thursday, in the opening round of the Conference League group stage, the new UEFA club competition, third in the hierarchy of European tournaments.

Brazilian Ibañez celebrates with Tammy Abraham one of Roma's goals against CSKA Sofia — Photo: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

The Bulgarian team took the lead at the Olympic Stadium with a goal by Graham Carey in the tenth minute. But Pellegrini equalized at 25, and El Shaarawy turned at 38. In the second half, Roma came to the rout with another goal by Pellegrini, one by Mancini and another by Tammy Abraham.

Roma, who passed by Trabzonspor in the preliminary round of the Europa League, maintained their 100% advantage with Mourinho after six official games in the season.