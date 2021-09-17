Rooster vs. Palmeiras: Willian sees Atlético’s favoritism in the Libertadores duel

The duel between Atlético and Palmeiras, for the semifinals of the Libertadores Cup, will only take place next week, the 21st more precisely, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. But it seems that it has already started, after an important statement by striker Willian from the São Paulo team.

According to the player from Palmeira, Atlético is the favorite in the confrontation between the two teams in the continental tournament.

“Athletic may be the favourite, let’s put it that way, for their moment, for their leadership,” said the 34-year-old forward, in an interview with Bem Posicados channel on YouTube.

Willian recalled the 2-0 defeat by Galo, at Mineirão, to praise the opponent, despite making it clear that the next games will be played in completely different contexts.

“We know the quality (at Atlético), we’ve already felt it in this round of the Brazilian Nationals. It’s a team with mobility, great offensive power, which likes to involve the opposing team. But we also have our characteristics, our quality, our offensive and defensive power. I’m sure it will be a great game for all who are watching. That Palmeiras advance in pursuit of our dream, our desire, which is the title,” he concluded.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.