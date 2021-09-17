Sammy Lee moves to 850m mansion after separation from Pyong – Behavior

Sammy Lee (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

the influencer Sammy Lee, just separated from Pyong, is living in a new house. The manso has 850 m² and is located in Alphaville, in Greater So Paulo. The residence has four bedrooms and views of a biological reserve, with plenty of room for the little one. Jake grow, play and develop.

The place is surrounded by trees and private gardens, featuring an infinity pool, sauna and double-height architecture inspired by the neoclassical style. Large windows draw attention to the building and fill the interiors with abundant natural light.

Sammy Lee in front of the property (photo: Reproduo/Casa Vogue)

Facade of the mansion with garage (photo: Reproduo/Casa Vogue)

According to the magazine House Vogue, the influencer intends to make a small renovation in the decoration, aiming to adjust the mansion to her and her son’s tastes. Although they have moved recently, Pyong lives in the same condominium, next to his ex-wife. The former bbb’s house has more than 1,000 m² and is valued at R$ 10 million, with five suites and a swimming pool with a small beach.

Facade of the mansion (photo: Reproduction/Vogue House)

leisure area (photo: Reproduction/Vogue House)

Swimming pool (photo: Reproduction/Vogue House)

Infinity pool (photo: Reproduo/Casa Vogue)

hospitalization

Sammy Lee had to be hospitalized in the early hours of this last Wednesday (09/15), after being sick at home. she was taken to the hospital Albert Einstein, in the city of São Paulo, and was admitted urgently, with no provision for discharge. the son of Sammy and Pyong, Jake Lee, was in the care of people close to the family.

The influencer even took some tests, including Covid-19, for which it tested negative. In a note sent by the office of SammyIt is revealed that she has hernias and acute nerve inflammation. “After experiencing severe pain in his left arm, Sammy sought emergency medical assistance at the Albert Einstein Hospital early this Wednesday (09/15)”, informs the statement.