Samsung Brazil contest will reward users with Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Announced last month, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 already have a date to arrive in Brazil. Both land less expensive than their previous generation, but they will still ask for values ​​that are certainly considered prohibitive by many people.

However, anyone who wants the chance to get one of them for free can participate in a Samsung campaign. In the app or on the Members loyalty program website there is a specific area for the contest, which will receive entries until October 6th.

Users will be able to submit a photo or video record with a caption of up to three lines describing an unforgettable experience. It is necessary to include the hashtag of the campaign: #oNovoMudaTudo. Reports whose image or audiovisual record is not necessarily about the story chosen by the user will also be valid.

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

It is mandatory, before or after the participation, to become aware of the campaign regulations in this other link, commenting “I accept”. Samsung’s own committee will review the submitted stories, selecting ten of them. After this stage, between the 11th and 17th of October, voting will be popular. Prizes will be distributed in the following order:

1st place: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

2nd place: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

3rd place: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Each stakeholder can participate as often as they like — so tell different stories in each publication. You must be at least 18 years old to participate.

In Brazil in October

Remember, the general sale of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts on October 8th. The pre-sale, which includes freebies ranging from headphones to the new Galaxy Watch 4, has already started. Prices start from R$6,999 (128GB) and R$12,799 (256GB), respectively. But there are versions with greater internal space for both. Although Samsung is investing heavily in Exynos chips, both run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888.

Who is more interested in traditional cell phones, the next bets of the South Korean for this market should be the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S22 line — which should inaugurate the Exynos 2200 chip, with AMD’s GPU. The first could appear by the end of this year, while the next generation Galaxy S will arrive sometime in early 2022.

Those looking for an in-between, the good news is that the next generation Galaxy A should receive even more models with optical image stabilization. Currently the Galaxy A22, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52s and Galaxy A72 have the feature.

