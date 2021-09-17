Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are the phones for those looking for innovation

Samsung’s new generation of folding cell phones has recently hit the market, making the unique experience of using previous models even better. In addition to being more resistant, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G bring even more premium looks, faster and brighter screens, and are the first folding smartphones in the world to feature water resistance.

Learn more about the devices that are synonymous with innovation and find out why they are perfect for those who want to have the future in hand today.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is ideal for productivity

More compact, thinner and lighter, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G continues to deliver the ideal experience for greater productivity, while dictating the future of the foldable cell phone market. The model comes equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, having enough power for even the heaviest tasks and space to store all your movies, photos, videos and games.

The news starts with the external 6.2-inch screen, which now adopts the Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, even from the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, allowing the refresh rate to go up from 60 Hz to 120 Hz. Meanwhile, the internal Infinity screen 7.6-inch AMOLED Flex Display maintains the 120 Hz refresh rate, but is now brighter, reaching up to 1,200 nits.

Advanced multitasking, with several applications open simultaneously, is one of the highlights of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, which boosts your productivity (Image: Press Release/Samsung)

Combining the high speed of screens with the 5nm processor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G delivers a fluid experience for gaming or work, no matter what tasks you perform. In addition, the display is significantly tougher and now supports the S Pen Fold Edition, the first pen ready for a folding phone. The accessory offers all the familiar benefits of traditional S Pens, delivering natural writing and ideal precision for writing notes, signing documents or even drawing.

Still on the internal panel is another of the main new features of the phone: the camera under the screen. The old selfie sensor hole has given way to a new area that hides the lens when you’re not shooting, giving you greater immersion during games, movies or browsing social media. When you need to record an important moment, the pixels are turned off so that the photo is captured.

The device is also compatible with the first S Pen optimized for folding, extending the versatility of the folding screen (Image: Press Release/Samsung)

To take greater advantage of the hardware, Samsung brought new features to One UI — the main applications are optimized to adapt to the Infinity Flex Display screen, and it is possible to open up to three windows at once, with another five in pop-up. Flex Mode is also back, and by bending the phone at any angle it is possible to interact with two applications simultaneously, to optimize your work time, or even make leisure time more pleasurable, making it easier to capture selfies, view videos and hands-free video calling.

Completing the extensive list of enhancements, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G has a much sturdier body. The traditional aluminum structure gave way to Armor Aluminum, 10% stronger, and both the back and the external screen are covered by Gorilla Glass Victus glass, which can withstand drops of up to 2 meters and is four times more resistant to scratches than the aluminosilicate used in other smartphones.

Finally, the device is the world’s first folding cell phone with IPX8 certification, which guarantees its resistance to water, thanks to an intelligent design that prevents water from entering the internal components. That way, you can enjoy your phone even in the rain, without worries.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is practical and stylish

Designed for those who want to set trends, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is compact, full-bodied and elegant, without neglecting power. The device arrives equipped with Snapdragon 888 processor, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage, being prepared to support even the most complex tasks.

Its look has been improved and now gives you an even greater feeling of being a premium cell phone, in addition to giving you greater freedom to express yourself with the varied color options, including black, green, cream and lilac, and making room for one of the main improvements: the new external screen. At 1.9 inches, the display has four times the area of ​​the panel used in the previous generation, giving the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G more versatility, even when folded.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is more elegant, compact and resistant, being ideal for those who want to set trends (Image: Press Release/Samsung)

The new feature allows you to interact with notifications, view messages, listen to music and much more, without opening your smartphone. Taking selfies is also easier and more enjoyable, and you can use the higher resolution dual rear camera for even better results. The sensors have 12 MP, and there is an ultrawide lens on one of them, thus capturing more information from the environment or guaranteeing the presence of all your friends in the same photo.

The internal Infinity Flex Display screen received the Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel and reaches 120 Hz, for smooth navigation and gaming, optimizing the speed according to what you are doing. Other than that, Flex Mode now allows you to fix the screen at a wider range of angles, whether you’re using your phone as a tripod to photograph moments and take advantage of the Single Take mode, or to watch movies and make video calls.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G has gained significant strength improvements — the Infinity Flex Display is sturdier, while the body features Gorilla Glass Victus glass on the outside and Armor Aluminum on the frame. There is also IPX8 water resistance certification around here, so you can use the device even in the rain without worrying.