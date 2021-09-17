Santa Cruz begins vaccinating 17-year-olds; check out the locations – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

Santa Cruz do Sul received this Wednesday, 15, more doses to follow the vaccination against Covid-19. The shipment allows for the immunization of 17-year-old adolescents without comorbidities. There will also be a booster dose for seniors over 70 years old, who have taken the second dose at least six months ago, and who are immunosuppressed. In addition, vaccination for the population aged 18 or over who has not yet been vaccinated, and application of the second dose of Coronavac are also followed.

READ MORE: Region starts vaccinating 17 year olds against Covid-19

For teenagers, there is no need to make an appointment and 14 units will apply. The booster dose can also be made, without scheduling, in 14 points. During the period in which doses against Covid-19 are offered, the clinics do not provide routine vaccines. Check out:

First dose for 17 year olds:

Daisy;

Emerald;

Senai;

Child God;

Crystal;

Cohab;

Ragamuffin;

Progress;

Verena;

River Pardinho;

Good view;

Pine forest;

Seawall;

Dr Pedro Eggler;

Booster dose for elderly people over 70 years old and immunosuppressed

Daisy;

Emerald;

Senai;

Child God;

Crystal;

Cohab;

Ragamuffin;

Progress;

Verena;

River Pardinho;

Good view;

Pine forest;

Seawall;

Dr Pedro Eggler

Coronavac: 1st dose (for 18 years and over) or 2nd dose by appointment

READ ALSO: See how will be the vaccination against Covid-19 this Wednesday in Santa Cruz

Second dose Coronavac without appointment (from 8 am to 11:30 am)

For those who received the first dose on August 19 or earlier, there is no need to make an appointment;

ESF Santa Cruz Line;

UBS Jacob;

Faxinal ESF;

ESF Bom Jesus;

second dose Pfizer

For those who did the first on July 8th or before and for pregnant and postpartum women who received the first from Covishield (AstraZeneca) in the same period, there is no need to schedule:

SIS Unisc;

ESF Santa Cruz Line; (8:00 am to 11:30 am)

UBS Jacob;

ESF Faxinal;

ESF Bom Jesus;

Second dose Covishield (AstraZeneca)

For those who made the first July 8th or before, no need to schedule:

SIS Unisc;

ESF Santa Cruz Line; (8am to 11:30am)

UBS Jacob;

ESF Faxinal;

ESF Bom Jesus;

Office hours*:

SIS UNISC: 8:30 am to 11:30 am and 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Health Centers in the Urban Area: 8 am to 11:30 am and 1 pm to 4:30 pm

Interior Health Centers: 8 am to 11:30 am and 1 pm to 4 pm

*Except second doses of Coronavac, look at specific time (8am to 11:30am)

READ MORE: FOLLOW THE COMPLETE COVERAGE ON CORONAVIRUS