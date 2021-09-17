Santos football executive waits for reaction to be able to plan 2022: “Step by step”

André Mazzuco, football executive at Santos, commented on the planning for 2022 at a virtual press conference this Thursday.

The director’s idea is to anticipate the casting of the squad, but the current priority is to react after eight games without a win. Peixe was eliminated from the Campeonato Paulista, Libertadores, Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil and now only has the Brazilian Championship to go. In 13th place, Alvinegro needs to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

“We are two points away from the Z-4 ​​and six from the G-6. I’ve been here for three months and Santos always made it clear that it would be a year of reconstruction. The president talks about this need. There were very big problems solved, like the transfer ban , and maybe we wouldn’t even be in A. We knew about the difficulty and the planning doesn’t change, but we have to win again to create tranquility. And it will only come by scoring, winning. that the president has been doing off the field,” Mazzuco said.

“We do it step by step. Sportingly, finish this season without fear and recover in the Brazilian Championship. We wanted to advance, we were in the quarterfinals of the South American and Copa do Brasil. We wanted to, but at least we were in dispute. We have to adjust in the Brazilian Nationals to to improve even thinking about next year, because the Brazilian shaped the calendar. Walking well, we can plan better for 2022. And within the club’s reconstruction, make Santos fight for titles as it has been in recent years. Now we need to think about the next game. It’s Ceará. We need to win and climb the table. We have to have that sense of urgency to mobilize and win, which is what we’re having. Off the field, the president and his peers don’t measure efforts to leave the best possible situation. We live in a calm situation regarding salaries and this, unfortunately, is rare in Brazil. Santos is equalized in salaries. The structure serves us well, we have good professionals in all sectors and s. We have full support and we are able to react with this work started by Fábio (Carille). We really hope that things go better in the next games,” he concluded.

