Santos lineup: Carille tests changes for game against Ceará | saints

This Friday, Santos ended the preparation to face Ceará, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The teams face off this Saturday, at 9 pm, at Arena Castelão.

Without Carlos Sánchez, with a sprained right ankle, and Lucas Braga, suspended, coach Fábio Carille should promote tactical changes for the duel against Grandpa.

1 of 2 Fábio Carille during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Fábio Carille during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

In an activity held this Friday morning, at Palmeiras’ CT, in Guarulhos, the Santos coach opted for a scheme with three defenders, with four players in the middle and another three in attack.

The team must have the debut of Emiliano Velázquez. Presented last Thursday, the Uruguayan gets a chance among the holders in a defense that has several embezzlements, such as Robson Reis, Luiz Felipe and Kaiky. He should compose the sector with Danilo Boza and Wagner Leonardo.

Thus, Pará and Felipe Jonatan advance to make the second line, in midfield, alongside Camacho and Jean Mota. Up front, Léo Baptistão returns to the team, accompanied by Marinho and Marcos Guilherme, who inherits the vacancy of Lucas Braga.

With that, the probable Santos, in the 3-4-3, is formed by: João Paulo, Danilo Boza, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Pará, Camacho, Jean Mota and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho, Léo Baptistão and Marcos Guilherme.

After the activity, Santos went to Cumbica airport, also in Guarulhos, where he boarded for Fortaleza early this afternoon.

A Voz da Torcida – Isabel Nascimento: “Santos doesn’t have a team. It looks like a catadão!”