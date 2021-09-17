Santos related list to face Ceará doesn’t have Sánchez and Tardelli

Coach Fábio Carille listed 23 Santos players for the match against Ceará next Saturday, at 9 pm (GMT), at Castelão, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe trained this Thursday afternoon, at CT Rei Pelé, before the trip to Fortaleza. Alvinegro will do one more activity there before the weekend’s duel.

Santos does not have striker Lucas Braga, suspended, as well as Carlos Sánchez, who sprained his ankle in the game against Athletico. Diego Tardelli, target of attack last Tuesday, was also unlisted.

Uruguayan defender Emiliano Velázquez will debut. Carille tested the team with three defenders and Pará and Felipe Jonatan on the wings.

The likely lineup is: João Paulo, Danilo Boza, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Palha; Pará, Camacho, Jean Mota and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho, Marcos Guilherme and Léo Baptistão.

Santos starts the round in 13th place, with 23 points. The Fish is two points from the Z-4 ​​and six from the G-6.

See the 23 listed:

Goalkeepers: João Paulo, Jandrei and Diogenes

Sides: Pará, Felipe Jonatan and Moraes

Defenders: Emiliano Velázquez, Wagner Palha, Danilo Boza and Derick

Midfielders: Camacho, Gabriel Pirani, Jean Mota, Ivonei, Vinicius Zanocelo, Augusto and Luizinho

Attackers: Marinho, Marcos Guilherme, Léo Baptistão, Raniel, Marcos Leonardo and Ângelo

