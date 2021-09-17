São Paulo calculates savings of BRL 27 million with termination

The São Paulo board calculates savings of around R$ 27 million with the agreement that ended the relationship with lateral Daniel Alves.

Neither the club nor the player’s staff reveal the values ​​agreed upon during the contract termination negotiation. O UOL Sport found that the combined amount will be paid in installments over five years, starting in 2022.

The Tricolor paulista recognizes a debt between R$ 15 million and R$ 18 million with the lateral due to delayed remuneration, mainly referring to last year, before the current administration of president Julio Casares takes over the club.

Daniel Alves had a contract valid until the end of 2022 and received about R$1.5 million monthly. Now, the full-back is free in the market and can compete in the Brasileirão for another team, as he played only 6 games with the Tricolor shirt in the competition.

Showed off in an apotheotic way wearing the number 10 shirt in a crowded Morumbi, Daniel Alves arrived at the club with the promise that commercial partners would help pay for his millionaire salary. Months later, however, nothing was closed and the São Paulo Tricolor found itself alone to pay for the amount.

Daniel Alves racked up raids with fans and direction during his two-year stint. He even rejected a marketing plan offered by the club and, at the end of the conversations, sent a message via his managers instead of talking directly to the club.

The full-back was the target of criticism from the fan, especially when he chose to accept coach André Jardine’s invitation to compete in the Tokyo-2020 Olympics as one of the Brazilian team’s players over 23 years of age. With problems in Brasileirão and frequenting the relegation zone, part of the crowd said that Dani Alves was leaving the club.

The decision of the lateral was supported by the board of the club, which found itself unable to veto the player’s departure due to the large salary debt with him. After winning gold at the Olympic Games, the right-back vented that “São Paulo failed him” and that “he didn’t fail São Paulo”.

The phrase fell like a bomb in the corridors of Morumbi on the eve of a decisive São Paulo and Palmeiras in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. Dani Alves went to the game, but was unable to help Tricolor São Paulo, who ended up being eliminated by their rival in the South American competition.

Without Dani Alves, São Paulo has Igor Vinicius and Orejuela as their original full-backs for the position. The Paraguayan Galeano can also play in the role and was already chosen by Hernán Crespo when the Argentine wants to give more offensive power to the team.