São Paulo Health Department confirms adolescent death and investigates whether there is a relationship with Pfizer’s vaccine

The case is under the responsibility of the SP Epidemiological Surveillance; minister of health cited case when justifying interruption of vaccination of adolescents

ROBERTO CASIMIRO/FOTOArena/ESTADÃO CONTENT A teenager from São Bernardo do Campo died shortly after receiving the vaccine from Pfizer; it is still not sure if there is a relationship between death and vaccine



THE São Paulo State Health Department is investigating the death of a 16-year-old from São Bernardo do Campo. The young man had received a dose of the immunizing agent from to do shortly before death, but it is still not possible to say that death has any relationship with the vaccine. The death was cited by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, during press conference in which he justified The suspension of vaccination for adolescents without comorbidities Against the Covid-19.

In a statement, the São Paulo Health Department classified as ‘irresponsible’ that any information that brings fear and insecurity to adolescents and families is disseminated, and that any statement is still premature and reckless as they follow the investigations of the Epidemiological Surveillance of the State of São Paulo. Paul. The city of São Bernardo do Campo said it had reported the case to the competent body as soon as it became aware of the death, which occurred at the Vida’s hospital and maternity hospital, in São Paulo and also stressed that there is still no evidence linking the youth’s vaccination to death. .

“The causal link has not yet been established. If it’s established, we’ll talk, without any problem”, said Queiroga at the press conference, confirming that the immunizing agent was Pfizer’s, the only one approved for teenagers in Brazil so far. On Thursday, the Ministry of Health decided to suspend the vaccination of young people between 12 and 17 years old without comorbidities, claiming that the scientific evidence of benefits for the age group is not yet consolidated and citing the occurrence of about 1,500 adverse events, in a universe of 3.5 million adolescents who received at least the first dose.