São Paulo tries to avoid bad phase with sequence of games at Morumbi

Eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores and one point from the relegation zone of the Campeonato Brasileiro, São Paulo is going through its worst moment of the season. To ward off the bad phase and forget the recent bad results, such as the defeat by 3-1 against Fortaleza on Wednesday, Tricolor bets on the sequence of games they will face at Morumbi.

After 25 days, coach Hernán Crespo’s team will return to play in their stadium. During the period, there were two defeats and a draw in three away games, in addition to six goals conceded and three scored. Now, there will be three commitments in a row in the capital of São Paulo.

São Paulo’s last duel at Morumbi was against Fortaleza, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The match ended in a draw 2-2.

Within their domains, Tricolor São Paulo is undefeated for five games, with two wins and three draws. The last setback was precisely for Fortaleza, on July 17, for the 12th round of the Brasileirão. On the occasion, Robson scored the goal that ensured the Ceará triumph by 1-0.

Despite the current sequence without losing, the performance of São Paulo in Morumbi in this Brazilian Championship is not good. There were just 10 points won in eight games at home, with two wins, four draws, two defeats and seven goals scored and conceded.

In terms of success, Crespo’s team is the eighth mastermind of the national competition. Chapecoense, Sport, Corinthians, Internacional, Atlético-GO, Bragantino and Cuiabá are the only clubs with a home record of less than 41.6%.



São Paulo opens the sequence of matches at Morumbi this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), against Atlético-GO. On Wednesday, they will face América-MG, in a late duel valid for the 19th round of the Brasileirão. Finally, receives the leader Atlético-MG on September 25th.

Considering all competitions, there were 14 triumphs, eight draws and three setbacks for São Paulo at Morumbi in the current season, a 66.6% improvement.

