São Paulo who tattooed Crespo’s quote admit illusion after title: “We thought we’d win everything” | soccer

The tattoo marks and perpetuates on the skin a defining moment to be remembered for the rest of your life. And it was through a phrase that three São Paulo fans put on their skin the conquest of Paulistão this year, leaving an uncomfortable fast without titles.

“From where the legs go to llegar el corazón” (Where the legs can’t reach, the heart will reach), said by the Argentine coach and who became a painting in the Morumbi stadium locker room, was tattoo theme for fans Fabio Fiorini, Fernando Teles and Luan Prudente, who live in Bauru, in the interior of São Paulo.

The São Paulo phase has changed. And how it changed. Daniel Alves left the club, which was eliminated in the Copa do Brasil and occupies a position at the bottom of the table in the Brasileirão. In the face of all this, did the fans feel regret?

– I would never regret it. No, this is something that is very important because I am 27 years old and the last title I saw was the South American, in 2012. Generally for people, when you get older, you lose appreciation for the club and with me it was totally the opposite. When I was a child I liked it and today I am in love with the club. Growing up in this moment that you don’t have a title is very complicated. For me the title was very important, yes. I never regret it – said Fábio Fiorini.

The arrival of Hernán Crespo made the São Paulo fan dream of titles. The choice of the board seemed to work out since, in the first half, the Tricolor was champion Paulista over Palmeiras, ending a 16-year taboo without winning the state championship.

After the first semester title, Curly went from heaven to hell. São Paulo is the first team out of the relegation zone, in addition to having been eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores. With all the excitement of the first Tricolor title in eight years, businessman Luan Prudente, another of the three fans who got the tattoo, says that Paulistão was an illusion.

– A club the size of São Paulo has no way for fans not to be deluded after a title passing through a line that we passed. This illusion was the fans’ daily life even in terms of reinforcements, the illusion was automatic. After the title, we thought we would win everything. Today, the São Paulo team is not technically bad, but it is very weak physically. Our team does not show strength during the game. Many injured players and the medical department do not give an opinion to the fans – he said.

I think the fans of São Paulo are far from being angry at Crespo, unlike the last coaches we had Luan explains.

– I think Crespo is partly to blame, but it’s not as big as some players who have been failing at crucial moments in the season. He still has credit. Now only with the Brazilian and us fighting not to fall, he’s obligated to take care of the team and this is the last vote of confidence that the fans have to give – said Fernando Teles, the third and last tattooed.

In 16th place in Brasileirão, São Paulo takes the field next Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Morumbi, against Atlético-GO. The match is valid for the 21st round of Serie A.

