SBT actor’s apartment found dead had secret passage

The circumstances surrounding the death of actor Luiz Carlos Araújo, famous for his role in the SBT soap opera Carinha de Anjo, intrigue the police. According to the website Notícias da TV, some details of the police report caught the attention of investigators, including the existence of a secret passage that gave access to the apartment without the need to go through the entrance, and the fact that the security cameras internals are all turned off.

The same document, from last Saturday (11), narrates that the actor’s body had no apparent signs of physical violence. His face, however, had a very dark skin, due to the advanced state of decomposition, since the death, it is estimated, would have occurred five days earlier.

The actor was found on the bed, on his back and his legs slightly bent. He wore only red underwear, gray socks and a blue T-shirt, partially wrapped in a blanket.

witnesses

Pedro da Silva Araújo, doorman of the building where Luiz Carlos lived, reported that the last time he saw the actor was on Monday (6), when he went out for lunch. The official said that the victim was visited daily by a young man introduced as his friend from the gym.

This friend was at the apartment the same day the actor was last seen.