SBT surprises and announces showing of the remake of A Usurpadora

This Thursday (16), SBT surprised the public by announcing the screening of the new version of A Usurpadora (1998), a classic immortalized by Gaby Spanic, repeated on several occasions on the channel. This time, it is the remake of the work of Inés Rodena, produced by Televisa for the channel Las Estrellas in September 2019. In the remake of just 25 chapters, Sandra Echeverría gives life to the twins Paola and Paulina, identical sisters, but with a completely character opposites.

The story is already known to the general public: Upon meeting the twin, Paola sets up a plan for Paulina to take her place so that she can restart life with her lover. But the setup fails when Paulina survives an attempt and usurps the villain’s identity and power. It is then that Paola decides to return to her family and end up with her sister for good.

The character of Carlos Daniel, played in the first version by Fernando Colunga, is now played by Andrés Palacios, a current heartthrob of Latin TV.

O on the small screen he sought out SBT, which informed that there is still no scheduled date or time for the premiere of the telenovela. In a call broadcast this Thursday (16) on social networks, the channel announced that the presentation of the telenovela marks the station’s 40th anniversary. “A good daughter comes home! In 40 years of SBT, you’re the one who gets the gift. Here comes A Usurpadora, the series,” announced the channel on social networks.

Noveleiros echo the exhibition of the remake of A Usurpadora

Internet users echoed the news on social networks. “Guys, for God’s sake, have to put this on at night, please. SBT, don’t fail me,” asked a follower. “I love the idea of ​​Paulina being a kkkkkkkk militant and she is somber on the roll call. Love it, bro,” wrote one netizen. “And I thought it was something else with all that noise you guys made yesterday, and it’s the boring new version of The Usupadora,” criticized another.