SC Police investigate PM who admits on video to being racist and threatens to beat a woman: ‘Macaca do c…’; watch

RIO – The Civil Police of Santa Catarina launched an inquiry this Friday to investigate a man who, in a video that went viral on the networks, admits to being a racist and threatens to beat a woman. In the recording, he says he can’t stand black people and calls the interlocutor “a monkey of the c…”. GLOBO confirmed that the suspect is a military police officer from the reserve, in the municipality of São Ludgero, about 180 km from the capital Florianópolis.

— Your son is a bastard of a disgraced black man, who is silly — says the man, who is asked by the woman why he has such a hatred of “brown.”

— Because I hate it, because I’m racist, because I can’t stand black people. I have a black friend, but a decent friend, not that nigger girl from the c…, who’s muddy like you,” he replies.

Faced with the aggressive tone, the woman asks him not to hit her. Immediately, the military policeman replies, taking a slipper in his hand:

– Want to see? Speak again. Speak again, you monkey c… Demon, you bastard.

According to the delegate Éder Matte, responsible for the Braço do Norte and São Ludgero police stations, an inquiry was launched today to investigate the crime of racism, in accordance with article 20, Law No. 7716 / 1989. The article provides for “practicing, inducing or incite discrimination or prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin”. The police will investigate the circumstances and the perpetrator of the alleged crime.

When contacted, the PM-SC confirmed that the man who appears in the images is a sergeant of the corporation who has been in reserve since March 2016. The agency stated that the case will be referred to the Inspector General for investigation. In a statement, he also said that he repudiates “all and any type of violence against women or vulnerable women, as well as any type of racism.”

See the full note:

Regarding the aforementioned video released recently on social networks, the Military Police of Santa Catarina (PMSC), through the Social Communication Center, hereby clarify that:

– The PMSC repudiates any and all types of violence against or vulnerable women, as well as any type of racism. In view of this fact, said occurrence must be rigorously investigated by all legal processes;

– The man in the video is a PMSC sergeant, who has been in reserve since March 9, 2016.

– All military police, whether active or retired, must comply with the provisions of the Disciplinary Regulation of the PMSC, Military Penal Code and general penal legislation. The identified case will be forwarded to PMSC’s Internal Affairs.